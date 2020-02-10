Pics: Billie Eilish, Timothee, Robert De Niro at Oscars Red Carpet
The 92nd Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are taking place at Dolby theatre in Lose Angeles. And Hollywood has rightfully decked out yet again. From Sandra Oh’s angelic white gown to Grammy-winner Billie Eilish’s pantsuit, Hollywood’s best look absolutely stunning as they walk down the red carpet.

Take a look:

    Robert De Niro and Al Pacino arrive together.
    Robert De Niro and Al Pacino arrive together.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Joker </i>star Joaquin Phoenix
    Joker star Joaquin Phoenix(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood </i>star Brad Pitt.
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta&nbsp; Gerwig.
    Filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta  Gerwig.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Spiderman </i>actor Tom Holland.
    Spiderman actor Tom Holland.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Little Women </i>star Saoirse Ronan
    Little Women star Saoirse Ronan(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Little Women </i>star Florence Pugh.
    Little Women star Florence Pugh.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Spike Lee honours Kobe Bryant.
    Spike Lee honours Kobe Bryant.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Sandra Oh.
    Sandra Oh.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Rebel Wilson
    Rebel Wilson(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Janelle Monae
    Janelle Monae(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Booksmart </i>star Beanie Feldstein
    Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Natalie Portman.
    Natalie Portman.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Laura Dern.
    Laura Dern.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Game of Thrones </i>actor Emilia Clarke.
    Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Brie Larson.
    Brie Larson.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Call Me By Your Name </i>actor Timothee Chalamet.
    Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Marriage Story </i>star Scarlett Johansson
    Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Keanu Reeves with his mom&nbsp;Patricia Taylor
    Keanu Reeves with his mom Patricia Taylor(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    <i>Bombshell </i>star Margon Robbie.
    Bombshell star Margon Robbie.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Kaitlyn Dever
    Kaitlyn Dever(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Adam Driver with his wife Joanne Tucker.
    Adam Driver with his wife Joanne Tucker.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Rami Malek.
    Rami Malek.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Gal Gadot.
    Gal Gadot.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Salma Hayek.
    Salma Hayek.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

