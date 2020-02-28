In Pics: The Ravages of Delhi’s Worst Communal Violence in Decades

A new violent chapter in New Delhi’s history unfolded between Sunday, 23 February and Wednesday, 26 February. Over a dozen densely populated localities from Jaffrabad to Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi witnessed bloody communal clashes which has claimed 32 lives and injured over 150 till Thursday evening.

As the smell of burnt tires hung heavy in the air, on the ground this wave of communal violence was characterised by charred buildings, deserted streets and residents counting their losses.

Reporters of The Quint who have been on the ground share curated images to illustrate the scale and depth of loss.