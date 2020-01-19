Milind Soman, Rahul Bose, Tiger Shroff Attend Mumbai Marathon 2020
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar run, while Tiger attends medal ceremony at Mumbai Marathon 2020.&nbsp;
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar run, while Tiger attends medal ceremony at Mumbai Marathon 2020. (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Photos

The 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, was flagged off on Sunday morning by Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Over 55,000 people participated in the annual marathon, which also included known names, like businessman Anil Ambani, actors Rahul Bose, Tara Sharma and Milind Soman, who are have run the Mumbai marathon regularly over the years. Lyricist Gulzar was also spotted supporting the runners at the event.

Milind completed the run with girl friend Ankita Konwar, and the duo posed the cameras after the run.

  • 06
    Anil Ambani runs at the Mumbai Marathon 2020.&nbsp;
  • 05
    Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar at the Mumbai Marathon.&nbsp;
  • 04
    Anil Ambani at the 17th edition of Mumbai Marathon.
  • 03
    Milind Soman poses for cameras before kick starting the marathon.
  • 02
    Over 55,000 runners participated in the Mumbai Marathon.
  • 01

