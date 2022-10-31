ADVERTISEMENT

Morbi Tragedy in Photos: The Gujarat Bridge Collapse That Claimed Over 140 Lives

According to official figures, 78 elderly people and 56 children were killed in the tragedy.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The British-era Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsed on 30 October, with the death toll at 141, a day later. According to official figures, 78 elderly people and 56 children were killed in the tragedy.

According to the state information department, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescue operations throughout the night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Nine Officials of Oreva Group Arrested

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Nine Officials of Oreva Group Arrested

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Gujarat   Bridge Collapse   Morbi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×