Morbi Tragedy in Photos: The Gujarat Bridge Collapse That Claimed Over 140 Lives
According to official figures, 78 elderly people and 56 children were killed in the tragedy.
The British-era Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsed on 30 October, with the death toll at 141, a day later. According to official figures, 78 elderly people and 56 children were killed in the tragedy.
According to the state information department, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescue operations throughout the night.
Topics: Gujarat Bridge Collapse Morbi
