Mini Mathur Shares Old Wedding Photos With Kabir Khan on Their 25th Anniversary

Actor and television host Mini Mathur celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary today (28 February), with filmmaker Kabir Khan. On the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures from her wedding day with Kabir, along with a heartfelt caption.

In her note, she wrote, "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.

"That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!

"I wore my naanis jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor. It took me an hour to take the pins off and i looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I mixed & matched my wedding outfits myself. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!

"We weren’t worried about whether we would “make it” in life and had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can’t fathom how all this time has passed.

"In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too) and looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk. PS: Might delete this post if kabir wakes up and doesn’t want the world to see him without his beard."