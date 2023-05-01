ADVERTISEMENT

Alia, Priyanka, Paris Hilton: Who Are The Celebs Attending Met Gala 2023?

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut appearance at this year's Met Gala.

Celebrities from across the world are gearing up to showcase their most fashionable attire at this year's Met Gala. The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.' Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, was a renowned fashion designer who worked as the creative director for various fashion giants like Chanel, Fendi and his own flagship label. The annual event will be held on Monday, 1 May, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

While which celebs will attend one of the biggest fashion events and which designer they will be repping is mostly kept under wraps, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have confirmed that they have been invited to be a part of the Gala. In April, Camila Moronne teased that she was preparing for the charity bash following her split with Leonardo DiCaprio. Amanda Seyfried, Rita Ora might also be in attendance.

Let's see who all can we expect at this year's Met Gala:

