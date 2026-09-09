Kaafi Real: Delhi Gets BRICS-Ready, Never Mind the Lives of its Own Students

Ahead of the BRICS summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up cleanliness, beautification, and stray-animal control along key roads to make Delhi guest-ready. As it was busy polishing the city for international delegates, a tragedy just a few kilometres away has left the city's own students bearing the brunt of unsafe infrastructure and alleged illegal construction. A five-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people, including five Delhi University students.

The contrast is hard to miss.