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Kaafi Real: Delhi Gets BRICS-Ready, Never Mind the Lives of its Own Students

The MCD was busy polishing Delhi for international delegates when the Satya Niketan tragedy struck.

Aroop MishraRaqeeb Raza
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Ahead of the BRICS summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up cleanliness, beautification, and stray-animal control along key roads to make Delhi guest-ready. As it was busy polishing the city for international delegates, a tragedy just a few kilometres away has left the city's own students bearing the brunt of unsafe infrastructure and alleged illegal construction. A five-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people, including five Delhi University students.

The contrast is hard to miss.

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Topics:  Kaafi Real   Members Only 

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