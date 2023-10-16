ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding

Parineeti Chopra recently got married in Udaipur.

'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding
Actor Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on 24 September. The actor shared glimpses from her visit to the Maldives with her friends. She wrote in the caption, "NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law." 

