Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Step Out to Cast Votes

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September.

Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes on Monday (20 May) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Deepika's baby bump could be seen as she made her way to the polling booth. The couple is expecting their first child in September. After casting their votes, the actors posed for photos and smiled at the paps.

