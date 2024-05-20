Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Step Out to Cast Votes

Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes on Monday (20 May) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Deepika's baby bump could be seen as she made her way to the polling booth. The couple is expecting their first child in September. After casting their votes, the actors posed for photos and smiled at the paps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0