Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Akshay Casts 1st Vote After Getting Indian Citizenship

Akshay told the press in Hindi, "I want India to develop and be strong. I cast my vote keeping that in mind. India should what for what it deems right. The voter turnout in Mumbai seems to be quite good."

When asked about voting for the first time since getting the Indian citizenship Akshay added, "This is great! I am feeling very good!”

In August 2023, Akshay had shared a photo of the government documents stating that he finally received the Indian citizenship.