Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Akshay Casts 1st Vote After Getting Indian Citizenship

Akshay Kumar was among the early voters in Mumbai on Monday (20 May) for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The actor also posed for the paparazzi, showing his ink-stained finger. Akshay cast his vote for the first time after getting Indian citizenship last year. Speaking to the media, he asked everyone to go out and vote.
Akshay told the press in Hindi, "I want India to develop and be strong. I cast my vote keeping that in mind. India should what for what it deems right. The voter turnout in Mumbai seems to be quite good."
When asked about voting for the first time since getting the Indian citizenship Akshay added, "This is great! I am feeling very good!”
In August 2023, Akshay had shared a photo of the government documents stating that he finally received the Indian citizenship.
The actor had applied for Canadian citizenship in the 1990s after over a dozen of his films failed at the box office. In 2019, the actor renounced his Canadian citizenship.
