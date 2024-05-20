ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan & His Family Cast Their Votes

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and Gauri.

Bollywood celebrities turned up in large numbers on Monday, 20 May, to vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Towards the end of the day, Shah Rukh Khan and his family were clicked as they made their way towards the polling booth. SRK was accompanied by Suhana, Aryan, AbRam and Gauri.

A day before the elections Shah Rukh took to X to write, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

