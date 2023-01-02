ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner
Sana Saeed played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Anjali, in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali, aka Sana Saeed, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. Taking to social media on Sunday, 31 December, the actor announced the news by posting a video of her magical proposal with her fans. In the clip, Csaba can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana looks exhilarated by the proposal. The video also featured some adorable photos of the couple from their special day.
Take a look at them here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sana Saeed Csaba Wagner
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×