ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Anjali, in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali, aka Sana Saeed, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. Taking to social media on Sunday, 31 December, the actor announced the news by posting a video of her magical proposal with her fans. In the clip, Csaba can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana looks exhilarated by the proposal. The video also featured some adorable photos of the couple from their special day.

Take a look at them here:

Also Read

Karan Johar on Why Salman Khan Agreed to Play Aman in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar on Why Salman Khan Agreed to Play Aman in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Sana Saeed   Csaba Wagner 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×