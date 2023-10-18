Kriti Sanon Drops Pics With Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun Post National Award Win

Kriti Sanon won the prestigious National Film Award in the Best Actress category on 17 October, for her role in Mimi. Following her big win, Kriti took to social media to share some pictures with her co-winners from the awards ceremony.
She captioned her post on Instagram, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!"
Topics: Alia Bhatt Kriti Sanon Allu Arjun
