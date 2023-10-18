ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kriti Sanon Drops Pics With Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun Post National Award Win

Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for her role in 'Mimi'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Kriti Sanon Drops Pics With Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun Post National Award Win
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kriti Sanon won the prestigious National Film Award in the Best Actress category on 17 October, for her role in Mimi. Following her big win, Kriti took to social media to share some pictures with her co-winners from the awards ceremony.

She captioned her post on Instagram, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!"

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Wears Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree at National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt Wears Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree at National Film Award Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Kriti Sanon   Allu Arjun 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×