'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt shares photos from National Film Award ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She jointly won the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. She wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." Her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her.
Topics: Alia Bhatt
