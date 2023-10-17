ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt shares pics from National Film Award ceremony featuring Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt shares photos from National Film Award ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She jointly won the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. She wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." Her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her.

Also Read

‘She’s the Best in This Generation’: Kareena Kapoor on Working With Alia Bhatt

‘She’s the Best in This Generation’: Kareena Kapoor on Working With Alia Bhatt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Alia Bhatt 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×