Pics: Kartik, Bhumi & Ananya Celebrate Pati Patni Aur Woh Success
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar at the success bash of<i> Pati, Patni Aur Woh</i>.
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar at the success bash of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Kartik, Bhumi & Ananya Celebrate Pati Patni Aur Woh Success

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are riding high on the success of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Recently, the cast and crew celebrated the success of the film. While Kartik kept it casual with a Chintu Tyagi sweatshirt, Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a shimmery dress. Ananya, on the other hand, chose a black dress with a jacket for the occasion.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name.

Also Read : In Pics: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty at ‘Darbar’ Trailer Launch

Loading...
  • 09
    Ananya Panday at the success party of <i>Pati, Patni Aur Woh</i>.
    Ananya Panday at the success party of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a shimmery dress.&nbsp;
    Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a shimmery dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kartik Aaryan arrives in style.&nbsp;
    Kartik Aaryan arrives in style. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Kartik strikes a pose with Bhumi and Ananya.&nbsp;
    Kartik strikes a pose with Bhumi and Ananya. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    The cast and crew at the success party.&nbsp;
    The cast and crew at the success party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are all smiles.&nbsp;
    Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Some goofing around!
    Some goofing around!(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Hum Qureshi attends the party.
    Hum Qureshi attends the party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Saqib Saleem at the party.&nbsp;
    Saqib Saleem at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : In Pics: Ranveer, Deepika, Hrithik & Others Attend the U2 Concert

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...