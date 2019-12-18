Pics: Kartik, Bhumi & Ananya Celebrate Pati Patni Aur Woh Success

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are riding high on the success of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Recently, the cast and crew celebrated the success of the film. While Kartik kept it casual with a Chintu Tyagi sweatshirt, Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a shimmery dress. Ananya, on the other hand, chose a black dress with a jacket for the occasion.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name.