In Pics: Karisma, Kareena Get Together For Ganpati Darshan

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is quite different. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations are taking place in a much smaller scale. Even Bollywood celebrities are taking utmost precautions while also ensuring that they don't miss out on the fun. The Kapoors recently had a fun family reunion during the festival. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post photos of the family all decked out for the occasion. Reema Jain, her husband Manoj Jain and their sons Armaan and Aadar Jain also feature in the photos.

Taimur and Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan are also seen taking blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Take a look at the photos: