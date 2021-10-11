Pics: Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show in Gaurav Gupta Gown at Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta for his grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week. Kareena walked the ramp seven months after the birth of her younger son Jeh, and she stole the show in a white gown.

Talking about walking for Gupta, Kareena said in a statement, "This is just seven months after the birth of my second baby and I feel amazing to walk the ramp today. In 2015 I walked for Gaurav and that was much before Taimur and Jeh, now after two babies I have walked for him again. Hopefully, not for third time round.”