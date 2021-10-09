ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In Pics: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Stun the Ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week
Check out all the pictures of the celebrities that walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week.
The Lakmé Fashion Week's ramp was a star-studded event with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapse Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Mrunal Thakur donning some note-worthy ensembles.
Designers like Gaurav Gupta and Abraham and Thakore were part of the event. Taapsee wore a Gaurang Shah saree, while Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a J J Valaya bridal lehenga. Check out all the pictures from LFW 2021 here.
Published:
