Pics: Kangana Inaugurates New Production House Manikarnika Films
Kangana Ranaut inaugurated her new production house Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on 15 January. The actor’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared photos from the puja ceremony on Twitter writing, “Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy.” She said that it was a dream of Kangana’s that had been 10 years in the making.
Rangoli also offered a sneak peek inside the office.
Before the ceremony, the family gathered outside the office and posed for the paps.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Manikarnika Films’ maiden production will be based on the Ram Mandir issue. The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the disputed land in Ayodhya on 9 November this year. The film will be titled Aparajitha Ayodhya and will reportedly be scripted by the creator of Baahubali series KV Vijayendra Prasad.
“Many documentaries have been made on this subject from varying perspectives. However, what makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it will document the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. In a way, the film will also reflect my personal journey, so I feel that this is the apt topic for my first film,” the actor told the publication.
Kangana will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga, which releases on 24 January.