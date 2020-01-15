Pics: Kangana Inaugurates New Production House Manikarnika Films

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Manikarnika Films’ maiden production will be based on the Ram Mandir issue. The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the disputed land in Ayodhya on 9 November this year. The film will be titled Aparajitha Ayodhya and will reportedly be scripted by the creator of Baahubali series KV Vijayendra Prasad.

“Many documentaries have been made on this subject from varying perspectives. However, what makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it will document the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. In a way, the film will also reflect my personal journey, so I feel that this is the apt topic for my first film,” the actor told the publication.

Kangana will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga, which releases on 24 January.