In Pics: Delhiites Unite Outside Police HQ Against Jamia Brutality

Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO turned into a protest site against the police brutality unleashed on students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December.



On Sunday morning, the students of Jamia had organised a community march to educate the citizens around the area on the pitfalls of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Locals joined the protests by evening and had turned violent, with buses being torched, though it is not clear who was responsible. Students distanced themselves from the arson, and headed back to their campus. That’s when the police entered the campus without the VC’s permission and lathi-charged students within their own campus, resulting in injuries to about 100 students, many of them serious.

The brutal actions of Delhi Police quickly spread on social media and TV news channels, prompting students from JNU and other colleges to protest before their Headquarters at ITO in Delhi. This protest went on into the wee hours of Monday morning.