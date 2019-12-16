In Pics: Delhiites Unite Outside Police HQ Against Jamia Brutality
Hundreds gathered in front of Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO to protest against Police Brutality.&nbsp;
Hundreds gathered in front of Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO to protest against Police Brutality. (Photo: PTI)

In Pics: Delhiites Unite Outside Police HQ Against Jamia Brutality

Rittu Jacob
Photos

Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO turned into a protest site against the police brutality unleashed on students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December.

On Sunday morning, the students of Jamia had organised a community march to educate the citizens around the area on the pitfalls of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Locals joined the protests by evening and had turned violent, with buses being torched, though it is not clear who was responsible. Students distanced themselves from the arson, and headed back to their campus. That’s when the police entered the campus without the VC’s permission and lathi-charged students within their own campus, resulting in injuries to about 100 students, many of them serious.

The brutal actions of Delhi Police quickly spread on social media and TV news channels, prompting students from JNU and other colleges to protest before their Headquarters at ITO in Delhi. This protest went on into the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police Officers stood as mere spectators when hundreds gathered in front of them to protest.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
Leaders across the political spectrum joined hands at ITO.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
Congress MP Ramya Haridas arrived at ITO to show solidarity with students.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: MP Ramya Haridas/Facebook)
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan made his way to Police HQ.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)

Hundreds gathered in front of Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO to protest against Police Brutality.&nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Students protestors carried posters warning of fascism.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
The roads were marked with slogans against the actions of the police.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
Students from Kerala protested with posters written in Malayalam: “You’re all Modi in uniform”.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
Posters called for an end to the violence against students.
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
JNU students banner showing solidarity with the students of Jamia
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)
Students chanted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and raised posters slamming the movie of the Union government
(Photo: Rittu Jacob/The Quint)

The protests wound down at 3 am in the morning on 16 December after the police freed all students detained during their brutal crackdown.  Most of the students wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step down for the actions of Delhi Police, who come directly under the supervision of the Union government.

(With inputs from PTI)

