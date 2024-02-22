ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jackky Arriving In a Vintage Car & Other Pics From His & Rakul's Wedding

Rakul and Jackky's friends shared some inside photos from their wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 February. The wedding took place in Goa. Now, their friends have given a sneak peek into their grand wedding celebrations. One of the photos shows Shahid Kapoor posing with the guests. In another photo, Jackky can be seen arriving in a vintage car with his baarat.

0

