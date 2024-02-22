Jackky Arriving In a Vintage Car & Other Pics From His & Rakul's Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 February. The wedding took place in Goa. Now, their friends have given a sneak peek into their grand wedding celebrations. One of the photos shows Shahid Kapoor posing with the guests. In another photo, Jackky can be seen arriving in a vintage car with his baarat.
