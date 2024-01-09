Pics: Ira & Nupur's Mehendi Was All About Having Fun With Friends & Family

Join Us On:
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are currently in Udaipur for their wedding festivities.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are in Udaipur for their traditional wedding. Photos from the mehendi ceremony and a welcome dinner have surfaced, and they all look dreamy. For the mehendi, Ira chose a white outfit and Nupur went with a pink shirt, beige trousers and a waistcoat.

For the welcome dinner, Ira wore a black velvet dress.

Topics:  Ira Khan wedding 

