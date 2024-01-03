Join Us On:
Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir & Kiran Receive Nita & Mukesh Ambani

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is taking place on 3 January.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fiancé Nupur Shikhare, on Wednesday, 3 January. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and many others were present for the wedding.

Aamir and Kiran also received Mukesh and Nita Ambani as the arrived at the wedding venue.

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Kiran Rao   Mukesh Ambani 

