Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir & Kiran Receive Nita & Mukesh Ambani

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fiancé Nupur Shikhare, on Wednesday, 3 January. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and many others were present for the wedding.
Aamir and Kiran also received Mukesh and Nita Ambani as the arrived at the wedding venue.
Topics: Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Mukesh Ambani
