In Photos | ‘Please Touch’: How One Person Is Making Art Accessible to the Blind
'Access For All' aims to make the world more enjoyable, not just sustainable, for the disabled.
On International Day for Disabled Persons, Siddhant Shah, founder of Access for All, takes us through how his organisation has been the driving force in making art accessible to the visually impaired, and disabled people across the country.
“A lot of people ask us why we pursue this so hard. We, as a society, tend to do just the bare minimum for the existence of people with disabilities. We only try to accommodate them. But they also deserve to enjoy life, and aesthetics plays an important role in elevating life."Siddhant Shah, Founder, Access for All
Topics: Disability Day Access For All photo story
