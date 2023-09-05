Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City, and accompanying the couple is Ranbir's cousin sister, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. On Tuesday, 5 September, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures from the mini vacation and captioned her post, "New York Night Out."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Alia Bhatt Karisma Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT