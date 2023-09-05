ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City, and accompanying the couple is Ranbir's cousin sister, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. On Tuesday, 5 September, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures from the mini vacation and captioned her post, "New York Night Out."

Also Read

'Blockbuster': Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan React to SRK's Jawan Trailer

'Blockbuster': Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan React to SRK's Jawan Trailer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×