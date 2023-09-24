ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Grand Udaipur Wedding
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha got married amidst their friends and family on 24 September. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace.

Several pictures from the couple's wedding and pre-wedding festivities surfaced on the internet. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and tennis ace Sania Mirza also shared a glimpse of the lavish event on social media.

Also Read

Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra Arrive For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra Arrive For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×