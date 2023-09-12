ADVERTISEMENT
'Times Were Different': Kareena Kapoor On Why Kapoor Women Didn't Work In Movies

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film Jaane Jaan.

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her OTT debut film, Jaane Jaan. The film is releasing on 21 September and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Bollywood actor opened up about her family and how the Kapoor women didn't work but now they do.

In an interview with The Indian Express, she spoke about the difficulty her sister Karisma Kapoor faced:

“It was difficult during Karisma’s time because she was one of the first Kapoor girls."

However, she also went on to add that their father was supportive and said, "But… not to ever say that my father didn’t support her and not to ever say… Even now, if he calls me and he knows I’m shooting, he will be apologetic that ‘oh no, okay, focus on your work’. He’s extremely cosmopolitan, extremely open-minded, he’s always he has just been so nice about everything," adding, "My father has been way ahead of his times.

She also went on to say, "Back in the 1970s and stuff, it was different because times were different. That when they got married they never really worked, but I’m glad that my father moved with the times because that’s what it's about. You have to keep changing yourself for your children. That’s also important, and not live in archaic times." 

Kareena is Prithviraj Kapoor's great-granddaughter. He was considered one of the pioneers of Indian cinema.

Kareena made her debut in 2000 with Refuge. Her Netflix original, Jaane Jaan, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in supporting roles.

'Better Be on Your Toes': Kareena Shares Saif's Advice on Her 'Jaane Jaan' Role

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor 

