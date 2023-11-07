Alia-Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Inside Pics From Raha's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha celebrated her first birthday on 6 November. The couple welcomed their daughter in November last year.
To mark the special occasion, the couple hosted a fun party for their close friends and family. Raha's grandmothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media.
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
