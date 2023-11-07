ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia-Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Inside Pics From Raha's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter turned one on 6 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Alia-Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Inside Pics From Raha's Birthday Party
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha celebrated her first birthday on 6 November. The couple welcomed their daughter in November last year.

To mark the special occasion, the couple hosted a fun party for their close friends and family. Raha's grandmothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media.

Also Read

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Wish Granddaughter Raha on Her 1st Birthday

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Wish Granddaughter Raha on Her 1st Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×