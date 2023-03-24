Inside Pics From Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Wedding Ft Shah Rukh Khan & Rekha
Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, got married to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai earlier this month. Several celebrities from the film industry were part of the white-themed wedding.
Recently, Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, shared some inside pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Gauri Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others, were also part of Deanne's carousel post. She captioned it, "So much love #friendslikefamily."
Take a look at them here:
