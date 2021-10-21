New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 21 October.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India Celebrates 100 Crore Vaccination Doses, 100 Monuments Lit Up
The Archaeological Survey of India illuminated 100 monuments in tricolour to celebrate the occasion.
India on Thursday, 21 October, celebrated its milestone of achieving 100 crore vaccination, nearly nine months after the country's inoculation drive began in January.
Soon after the country achieved the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a vaccination centre at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and interacted with health workers there.
"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
The Union government conducted grand celebrations at Delhi's historic Red Fort to mark the landmark occasion. The Archaeological Survey of India also illuminated 100 monuments in tricolour to celebrate the occasion.
Several citizens celebrated the achievement by thanking health care workers for tirelessly vaccinating everyone. Health care workers also held small celebrations to mark the milestone.
