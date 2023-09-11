ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Incredible Weekend': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Nick Jonas' Concert

Priyanka Chopra shared lovely pictures from the Jonas Brother concert.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
'Incredible Weekend': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Nick Jonas' Concert
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers. The global icon Priyanka Chopra shared some lovely pictures from the tour. Earlier, Nick Jonas was seen serenading Priyanka as she watched on in a viral video.

Also Read

Watch: Nick Jonas Serenades Priyanka Chopra at his Austin Concert

Watch: Nick Jonas Serenades Priyanka Chopra at his Austin Concert

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×