In Pics: SRK, Vijay Sethupathi & Priyamani Attend 'Jawan' Music Launch Event

Jawan is all set to release on 7 September.

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. To commence the promotional events for the film the makers held the first on-ground event in Chennai. The event saw Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Atlee and others. King Khan was also spotted grooving to the beats of his new songs with his co-stars.

The audio launch event for the film was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College.

