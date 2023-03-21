In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Day With Lavish Lunch In UK
Sonam Kapoor celebrated Mother's Day in Notting Hill.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her lavish Mother's Day lunch with friends on 19 March. The spectacular spread was photographed and posted on social media. Her fans took to the comment section to respond with fire emojis.
Sonam, on the other hand, captioned her post as "Spending Mothering Sunday or (Mother’s Day in the united kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring. Everything that’s been done in the house in such spectacular style is by incredibly talented desis! Shout out to @theeventbuilders @grazing_girls and @ranipinkliving #mamasday #springcolours #blooms #mothersday @moeez."
Topics: Sonam Kapoor
