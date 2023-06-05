ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Tie The Knot; Ram Charan Attends Wedding

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy tied the knot in Jaipur.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy tied the knot on 3 June. The happy couple got married among close friends and family. Some fan accounts went on to share some lovely pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan was spotted attending the wedding.

The couple opted for a beige ensemble and looked ethereal during the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  sharwanand 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×