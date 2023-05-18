Pics: Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Fusion Saree; Fans Compare Her To Sharmila Tagore

At the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. It's her first time at the film festival, however, the actor has managed to hold her own and looked gorgeous in all three of her looks. Some fans even compared her to her grandmother, renowned actor Sharmila Tagore.

One fan said, "Am I the only one who got reminded of Sharmila Tagore?" While another called her a "replica."