Priyanka Chopra & Zendaya Pose At Hotel Launch In Rome; Netizens Are In Awe

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya were spotted at the Bulgari hotel launch in Rome.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya made heads turn at the recent Bulgari Hotel opening in Rome. The brand brought together the two megastars during the launch event. Twitter was quick to call the stunning duo a "power couple." But most were in awe of the stars as they posed during the event.

Priyanka looked stunning in her white ensemble while Zendaya looked gorgeous in black.

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   zendaya 

