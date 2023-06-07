ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra to Star Alongside Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel's 'NTR 31'?

The news of Priyanka Chopra's association with 'NTR 31' first started doing the rounds on 6 June.

KGF director Prashanth Neel officially announced his next film, tentatively titled NTR 31, led by RRR star Jr NTR, on 20 May. However, the film is scheduled to go on floors in 2024.

Recently, several news reports have been claiming that Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra has been approached to co-star alongside Jr NTR in NTR 31.

According to an India Today report, sources have revealed that since Neel's films involve a lot of action sequences, "the role could be exciting for Priyanka," as she has previously starred in the Russo Brothers' series. The news of the actor's association with the film first started making the rounds on 6 June, a few days after Neel's birthday.

However, the news has not been confirmed by the filmmaker or the producers yet.

As per reports, NTR 31 will revolve around the India-Pakistan border. The film is produced in collaboration by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, which is Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyanram's production house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently gearing up for her next Hollywood film, Heads of State.

'What A Dream': Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pics From Beyonce's Concert

'What A Dream': Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pics From Beyonce's Concert

