In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Met Gala After Party In Bold Red Look

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, many of our beloved Bollywood stars attended this year's Met Gala. Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a beautiful gown studded with pearls, and Priyanka opted for a chic black and white Valentino ensemble.

Priyanka was also spotted at the after-party. She made quite the impression with her red Valentino shirt dress.

Take a look at the pictures here: