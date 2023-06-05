ADVERTISEMENT

'What A Dream': Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pics From Beyonce's Concert

Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in London.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended Beyonce's concert. The global star then went on to share some pictures from the show. She wrote in the caption, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing dancers we’re Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour."

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra 

