In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Easter With 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur & Jeh
Kareena Kapoor shared some adorable pictures from her Easter celebrations with her family.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram on 9 April to share some adorable pictures of her family as they celebrate Easter. She took to her social media handle to also caption the post, "My Easter Bunnies Happy Easter Lovely People Keep the treasure hunt on…always." Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya and Saif all featured in the photos.
Take a look here:
