In Pics: Jacqueliene Fernandez Shares Her Sun-Kissed Look From Cannes 2024

Jacqueliene Fernandez wore a stunning white dress for her second appearance at Cannes.

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, took to social media on 22 May to unveil her second look from the event. The actor wore a stunning see-through white off-shoulder dress which she paired with a pearl necklace.

Fernandez complemented her look with minimal and a sleek updo. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!"

