Cannes: Jacqueline Fernandez Wears A Gold Gown As She Makes Her First Appearance

Jacqueline Fernandez joined the list of celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani, who are attending the Cannes Film Festival. Jacqueline walked the red carpet on Monday, 20 May, in a golden, floor-length gown. This was her first appearance at the film festival.
Jacqueline also took to Instagram to share a video from the festival. Her metallic gown was custom-made by Mikael D Couture.
Before her Cannes visit Jacqueline had told ANI, "I'm super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW, and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian Diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."
