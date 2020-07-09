Jaaved Jaaferi makes arrangements for the last rites of his father Jagdeep.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
In Pics: Jaaved Jaaferi & Family Perform Last Rites of Jagdeep
Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on 8 July.
Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, 8 July. He was 81. Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Gora Aur Kala, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and China Gate.
His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri are also part of the Bollywood industry. Jaaved, his wife and other members of the family performed the last rites of Jagdeep.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.