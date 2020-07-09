In Pics: Jaaved Jaaferi & Family Perform Last Rites of Jagdeep

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, 8 July. He was 81. Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Gora Aur Kala, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and China Gate.

His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri are also part of the Bollywood industry. Jaaved, his wife and other members of the family performed the last rites of Jagdeep.