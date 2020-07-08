Veteran Actor Jagdeep Passes Away at 81, Condolences Pour In

Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81.

Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Gora Aur Kala, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and China Gate. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.