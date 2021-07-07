Tourists visit the Mall Road after relaxation in COVID-19 curbs, in Manali, on 3 July.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Tourists Make a Beeline for Hill Stations Amid COVID Concerns
Govt warned that crowding in hill stations without following COVID norms can render management efforts ineffective.
Following relaxations in curbs across the country, as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs, scores of tourists have made their way to hill stations in North Indian states.
Many have flagged the flouting of COVID safety protocols at the tourist hotspots, leading to concerns over an imminent third wave of the pandemic.
The Centre on Tuesday, 6 July, warned that crowding in hill stations and markets without adhering to the COVID norms can render the management efforts of the health crisis ineffective.
An official described the visuals of large numbers of people crowding hill stations as “frightening”.
Amid the soaring summer temperatures in the northern part of the country, crowds have made a run for the more comfortable climates of Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie, among others, in Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state was anxious as the tourist influx increased.
"We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOPs strictly,"Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, as quoted by ANI
Though the number of incoming tourists has come as a relief to the state's tourism sector, the photos and videos of people have raised fears of an imminent third wave.
