In Photos: The Moving Street Markets of Ghaziabad

Street markets are trendy in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. There's a market for each weekday - Monday, Tuesday, etc. I visited the massive Thursday market in Sector 4, Vasundhara. It offers a variety of products: clothes, utensils, vegetables, and even delicious treats like jalebi and chole bhature. The street vendors set up their shops with dedication and hope for income. They are daily wage workers, relying on these mobile shops for their livelihoods. I met a few and spoke to them about why they prefer the Thursday market compared to the other markets.
