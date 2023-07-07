ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: The Moving Street Markets of Ghaziabad

The street vendors are daily wage workers, relying on these mobile shops for their livelihoods.

Shivansh Srivastava
Published
Photos
2 min read

Street markets are trendy in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. There's a market for each weekday - Monday, Tuesday, etc. I visited the massive Thursday market in Sector 4, Vasundhara. It offers a variety of products: clothes, utensils, vegetables, and even delicious treats like jalebi and chole bhature. The street vendors set up their shops with dedication and hope for income. They are daily wage workers, relying on these mobile shops for their livelihoods. I met a few and spoke to them about why they prefer the Thursday market compared to the other markets.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

