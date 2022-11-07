ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Sonu Nigam, Shaan & Others Attend Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma tied the knot on 6 November.

Musician composer Mithoon Sharma and singer Palak Muchhal hosted a grand wedding reception for their close friends and family in Mumbai on 6 November. The couple tied the knot on Sunday morning. From veteran singers to music composers, several celebrities were part of the star-studded night. Singers Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, and Armaan Mallik also arrived at the reception with their family.

While Palak looked stunning in her deep-red lehenga and statement jewellery, Mithoon looked dashing in his off-white sherwani. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at their wedding reception.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Every song I've sung has been milestone: Palak

