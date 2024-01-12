In Photos: Singer Sanam Puri Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe

Singer Sanam Puri, lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band Sanam, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer Zuchobeni Tungoe, on 12 January.
The couple's dreamy wedding ceremony was reportedly a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals, which took place in Nagaland. Several pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced on social media.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sanam Puri
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD