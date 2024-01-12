Join Us On:
In Photos: Singer Sanam Puri Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe

Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe's dreamy wedding took place in Nagaland.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Singer Sanam Puri, lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band Sanam, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer Zuchobeni Tungoe, on 12 January.

The couple's dreamy wedding ceremony was reportedly a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals, which took place in Nagaland. Several pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced on social media.

Topics:  Sanam Puri 

