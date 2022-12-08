Photos: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Light Up 'Current Laga Re' Song Launch
'Current Laga Re' marks Deepika Padukone's cameo in 'Cirkus'.
Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw an electrifying performance at the 'Current Laga Re' song launch, in Mumbai, on Thursday. The song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.
The couple chose stylish monochrome looks for the event. While Ranveer chose an all-black outfit with matching shades, a painter's hat, and white sneakers, Deepika looked gorgeous in her glazed pink pantsuit.
Here are some pictures from the song launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.