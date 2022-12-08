ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Light Up 'Current Laga Re' Song Launch

'Current Laga Re' marks Deepika Padukone's cameo in 'Cirkus'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw an electrifying performance at the 'Current Laga Re' song launch, in Mumbai, on Thursday. The song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.

The couple chose stylish monochrome looks for the event. While Ranveer chose an all-black outfit with matching shades, a painter's hat, and white sneakers, Deepika looked gorgeous in her glazed pink pantsuit.

Here are some pictures from the song launch.

Also Read

'Cirkus' Trailer: Ranveer Singh Film Promises To be a Quirky Spectacle

'Cirkus' Trailer: Ranveer Singh Film Promises To be a Quirky Spectacle

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News