PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’
(Photo: Accessed by<b> The Quint</b>)
In Photos: Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone
PM Modi also laid a 40-kg silver brick on the ground.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 August, addressed a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya and performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the Ram Temple and laid a 40-kg silver brick on the ground.
